Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners take on an AL foe as they host the Detroit Tigers for the series finale. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick.

Tigers-Mariners Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo (5-1) with a 2.08 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Woo went seven innings, giving up five hits and no runs. He would take the win over the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Wood is 3-0 in five starts at home with a 0.95 ERA and a .165 opponent batting average

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +176

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7 (-120)

Under: 7 (-102)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .357 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and 57 runs scored. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .251 this year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 43 RIBS, and has scored 52 times on the season. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Colt Keith. Keither is hitting .252 this year with a .310 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 41 times on the year.

Parker Meadows has been hot this week. He is hitting .444 over the last week with a triple and a home run. This has led to three RBIs and two runs scored. Also hitting well is Bligh Madris. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Justyn-Henry Mallow has also been driving in runs. He has three RBIs in the last week with a home run and a double. Malloy has hit .211 though, but has scored a run. The Tigers are hitting .220 over the last week, but have struggled to score runs. They have scored just three runs per game over the last five games.

The only current member of the Tigers to have an at-bat against Wood is Gio Urhsela. He is one for two with a strikeout.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .212 on the year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 67 RBIS. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 49 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .209 but he has 11 home runs and 38 RBIS. Further, he has scored 36 times. Julio Rodriguez has been sold this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 45 runs this year.

Luke Ralye has been great in the last week. He has hit .267 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. Further, he has scored twice. Justin Turner has been solid as well. He has been hitting .267 in the last week, with a home run and four RBIs. He has scored twice. Scoring is something Mitch Haniger is doing well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. Further, Haniger has scored four times this week. As a team, the Mariners are sitting at just .199 over the last week, but are getting on base at a .317 rate. They have scored 20 runs over their last five games as well.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Bryan Woo has been amazing at home this year. While he did not make his first start until May 10th, he has given up just three runs this year at home. Further, the Mariners have won every game Woo has started at home this year. The Mariners have also won three straight games when Woo has made the start. Further, the Tigers have struggled heavily to score runs. While the Mariners do not have a great offense, they have been a run per game better than the Tigers as of late. With Bryan Woo on the mound, that will be enough to get them the win.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-102)