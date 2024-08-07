ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL is finally back and it's Week 1 of the preseason and we have a matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants coming up on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Giants prediction and pick.

Detroit Lions, under head coach Dan Campbell, are looking to build on the momentum from last season. Key players to watch include quarterback Jared Goff, who aims to solidify his role as the team's leader, and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is expected to make an immediate impact. The Lions' offense will also feature running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whose versatility as a runner and receiver adds a dynamic element to their attack.

New York Giants, led by head coach Brian Daboll, have undergone significant changes in the offseason. Quarterback Daniel Jones will be under the spotlight, especially after a mixed performance last year. The Giants' offense will miss Saquon Barkley, now with the Eagles, but they have added Devin Singletary to fill the void. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to bring a new dimension to their passing game.

This preseason opener promises to be an exciting start to the 2024 NFL season, offering fans a first look at how these two teams are shaping up for the year ahead.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Lions-Giants Odds

Detroit Lions: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

New York Giants: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -175

Over: 34.5 (-115)

Under: 34.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Giants Preseason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FOX, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 of the preseason this Thursday night, and despite fielding their backups, the Lions should walk away with the victory.

The Lions have demonstrated impressive depth across their roster, which will be crucial in this preseason opener. Players like rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and safety C.J. Moore have shown they can step up when needed. This depth ensures that even the second-string players are well-prepared and capable of performing at a high level. The Giants are entering the 2024 season with significant defensive concerns. Their secondary, in particular, has been highlighted as a weak point, with the departures of key players like Adoree Jackson and Xavier McKinney leaving them vulnerable. This presents an opportunity for the Lions' backup receivers and quarterbacks to exploit these weaknesses and gain valuable yardage.

While the Lions will rest their starters, their backup quarterbacks have shown promise in training camp. Nate Sufeld and Hendon Hooker will be eager to prove themselves, taking advantage of the Giants' shaky defense. The competition among the Lions' backups will drive them to perform at their best, ensuring a competitive and high-energy game. Head coach Dan Campbell and his staff have instilled a resilient and aggressive mindset in the team. This culture permeates through all levels of the roster, including the backups. The Lions' coaching staff is adept at maximizing the potential of their players, ensuring that even those lower on the depth chart are well-prepared and motivated to win.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Giants are set to face the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason this Thursday night, and while they will be without their starters, the Giants can still get the job done on Thursday night.

The Giants' defense, even with backups, boasts significant talent and depth. Players like defensive end Boogie Basham and rookie cornerback Dru Phillips have shown promise in training camp. Their defensive line, featuring Ryder Anderson and rookie Elijah Chatman, will look to dominate against the Lions' second-string offensive line, creating pressure and forcing mistakes. The Giants' backup quarterbacks, including Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, are in a heated competition for the backup role. This competition will drive them to perform at a high level, showcasing their skills and making a strong case for their spot on the roster. Even without their starters, the Giants have a depth of offensive talent. Running backs like Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are eager to prove their worth, while receivers such as Ayir Asante and Gunner Olszewski provide reliable targets.

Head coach Brian Daboll and his staff have emphasized the importance of preparation and execution, even in the preseason. The Giants' coaching staff has a track record of getting the most out of their players, ensuring that even the backups are well-prepared and motivated to perform. This disciplined approach will be crucial in outmaneuvering the Lions. The Giants' depth on defense, motivated quarterback competition, offensive weapons, strong coaching, and special teams prowess all contribute to why they are likely to come out on top against the Lions in this preseason opener. Fans can expect a competitive and spirited performance from the Giants' backups, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

Final Lions-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game will be a little bit testy after the two teams got into it during joint practices which will make for good football but in the end, it will be the New York Giants' depth on both sides of the ball that will be the difference maker in this game as the Giants do just enough to outlast the Detroit Lions to pick up their first win in the preseason.

Final Lions-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Giants -3.5 (-110), Over 34.5 (-115)