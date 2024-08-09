ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just lost their big showdown series with the Philadelphia Phillies. They have watched their lead in the National League West dwindle to 2.5 games over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have clearly suffered without Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and multiple injured starting pitchers. They hope to get their big guns back soon to help Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, but in the meantime, they have to find a way to hold the fort, stabilize their season, keep their bullpen intact, and fend off the Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a National League West which has abruptly become very competitive. The Dodgers are still the favorite to win their division, especially if they get healthy, but they also know that the Milwaukee Brewers just hammered the Braves in Atlanta to put a lot of pressure on Los Angeles in the race for a top-two seed and a wild card bye in the National League playoffs. Some people will say that a first-round playoff bye hasn't worked out well for the Dodgers, and narrowly, that's true. However, given how much the bullpen has been overworked due to the injuries in the starting rotation, there's still real value to be found in Los Angeles getting the bye and being able to rest a lot of tired arms in early October before the NLDS. If the Dodgers do want to give themselves a better path in October, they do need to win their division and get a top-two playoff seed. The battle for that position begins with this weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have been a tough, spunky, and difficult opponent for the Dodgers the past few seasons.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Mitch Keller vs. Jack Flaherty

Mitch Keller (10-5) has a 3.20 ERA. He has pitched really well for the Pirates this season, and his work has been that much more important for the Buccos when considering that rookie starter Jared Jones got hurt. Keller has needed to be a second ace behind Paul Skenes, and he has done that. Keller gives the Pittsburgh organization real hope that it can be a contender into the future. When Jones gets healthy, the Pirates will have three quality starters they can bring to the rotation in 2025. If the Bucs can even modestly upgrade the batting order, they could go places in 2025.

Last Start: Saturday, August 3 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K (start was limited by a long rain delay)

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 62 2/3 IP, 63 H, 30 R, 6 HR, 18 BB, 56 K

Jack Flaherty (8-5) has a 2.80 ERA. He was excellent in his Dodger debut against the A's last Saturday. He is a centrally important figure in the Dodgers' attempt to hold off San Diego and Arizona for the NL West championship.

Last Start: Saturday, August 3 versus the Oakland Athletics: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 43 2/3 IP, 38 H, 17 R, 7 HR, 9 BB, 55 K

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +154

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mitch Keller can shut down the Dodgers and enable the Pirates to cover on the run line. If Pittsburgh loses by one run, Pittsburgh covers. This game could very easily be a 3-2 or 4-3 final.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Flaherty can dominate a weak Pittsburgh offense. The Dodgers, even without Mookie and Muncy, have Ohtani and Freeman and a few other big bats, easily enough to score five runs and cover.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a quality pitching duel, which means a one-run margin of victory is very possible, but the Dodgers are a lot better than the Pirates, and Pittsburgh has faded out of the playoff hunt. We recommend you pass on this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5