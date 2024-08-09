After a sluggish start, the season seemed to be slipping away from the New York Mets. The team even contemplated moving slugger Pete Alonso at the MLB trade deadline. However, the Mets started to turn things around in the middle of June. The team is 12-8 since the All-Star break and in the thick of the playoff race.

The Mets offense has steadily improved and New York hitters were on fire today, obliterating the Colorado Rockies’ pitching. The Mets had four straight extra-base hits in the first inning of today’s game. It’s the first time the team has ever started a regular season game with four consecutive extra-base hits, per MLB’s Sarah Langs on X. The only other time the Mets accomplished the feat was in the 2000 National League Championship Series.

In all, New York had five extra-base hits in the first inning of today’s game. That ties the franchise record for the most extra-base hits in the first inning of a game, per Langs. The Mets had previously done it in the 2000 NLCS and on July 31, 2002 against the Houston Astros.

Today’s game quickly got away from Rockies’ starter Austin Gomber. Francisco Lindor led things off in the first with a double to center. Jose Iglesias came up next and scored Lindor with a double. JD Martinez followed with his own RBI double, scoring Iglesias. Then Pete Alonso smashed a 471-foot home run, setting the team record for extra-base hits and making it 4-0 Mets before the Rockies were able to record a single out.

The Mets had a record day at the plate

Jeff McNeil added the franchise record-tying fifth first-inning extra-base hit when he doubled to right two batters later. Alonso would belt his second home run of the game – and 25th of the year – off Gomber in the third inning. The pitcher allowed six hits and five earned runs in three innings of work. The loss dropped his record to 3-8 on the season.

The Mets beat the Rockies 9-1 and collected 13 total hits, eight for extra bases – five doubles and three home runs. New York starter David Peterson got the win, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five batters and walking three in five innings of work.

The win puts the Mets seven games above .500 and 7.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. New York upgraded at the trade deadline and, at the moment, the team has the third National League Wild Card spot with a half game lead over the Atlanta Braves.

The only other time the Mets had four straight extra-base hits in the first inning was in game four of the 2000 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. Timo Perez, Edgardo Alfonzo, Mike Piazza and Robin Ventura all had doubles to start the game. Benny Agbayani doubled later in the inning to give the Mets five extra-base hits in the first frame, a record that was tied in today’s win in Colorado.

New York would win game four 10-6 and take the NLCS in five games. The Mets advanced to the 2000 World Series but would lose to the New York Yankees in five games.