The last two times the Miami Dolphins (2-6) have played in primetime this season, things haven’t gone well. They’re hoping their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (4-4) on Monday Night Football will be a different story.

In Week 2, facing archrival Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins lost 31-10 and also lost Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the process. Tagovailoa was out for Miami’s first Monday night game a few weeks later, when they fell 31-12 to the Tennessee Titans in another home game.

Tagovailoa made his valiant return two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals, but he and the Dolphins have yet to find the win column together. Miami has now lost three straight but has at least looked much improved offensively with their starting quarterback back behind center.

Their Week 10 opponent won’t make things easy, however. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams have won three straight and are looking to build their momentum in the second half of the season. Traveling from one coast to another, they’ll look to secure their first winning record of the season.

For the Dolphins, this week is as close to a must-win as it gets. If they can start with a victory over the Rams, they have some favorable matchups ahead to get back in the thick of things. With that, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Dolphins versus the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

De'Von Achane scores at least one touchdown against Rams

Though the offense hasn’t returned anywhere near its 2023 form, there is one bright spot this season: running back De’Von Achane. The second-year rusher has been scoring both on the ground and out of the backfield. Against the Rams on Monday Night Football, Achane will be looking to do something that Los Angeles hasn't allowed in their last three games—score a rushing touchdown.

While the Rams often give up 100 or more rushing yards, they’ve been particularly stingy lately in allowing runners to reach the end zone. Achane notched his second rushing touchdown last week, and he’ll look to add another in Week 10.

Odell Beckham Jr. scores first touchdown with Dolphins

For the first time this season, Odell Beckham Jr. recorded a catch as a member of the Dolphins in last week’s loss to the Bills. In fact, he had three catches for 15 yards. Coach Mike McDaniel has to be hoping this is the start of something more. Beckham now has just six targets on the season, but with Tagovailoa back behind center, more opportunities should open up for receivers like Beckham.

In Week 10, facing one of his former teams, the Rams, Beckham is set to make at least three catches and score his first touchdown with Miami.

Tyreek Hill has at least 75 yards but still held scoreless

Tyreek Hill is in one of the longest scoring droughts of his career. The speedy receiver has found the end zone only once this season, back in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That makes it a seven-game stretch without a touchdown. Last season, Hill had just five scoreless games, with his longest streak being three games. In 2022, he went six straight games without scoring.

Injuries have clearly impacted Hill’s production—not just his own but also that of his starting quarterback, Tagovailoa. The Dolphins, as a whole, are a banged-up squad. Hill is still putting up solid yardage each game; last week, he caught five passes for 80 yards but still couldn’t reach the end zone. Similar results may be in store against the Rams.

Dolphins score at least 30 points but still can't find a way to beat Rams