Miami Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson was carted off the practice field Wednesday during joint sessions with the Detroit Lions, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident occurred as the Dolphins prepare for their second preseason matchup, scheduled for Saturday against the Lions at Ford Field. The team has not released details regarding the severity of Robinson’s injury or a timetable for his return.

Robinson, 22, was selected by Miami with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career at Penn State. In his rookie season, he recorded 26 total tackles, including 16 solo and 10 assisted, along with six sacks, four passes defended, and 5.5 stuffs for a loss of five yards.

#Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson had to be carted off at joint practice today with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/QKLQy3gUKS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2025

Chop Robinson injury compounds Dolphins’ preseason depth challenges

Article Continues Below

Robinson’s setback comes as the Dolphins are already managing the loss of veteran running back Alexander Mattison, who was ruled out for the 2025 season following a neck injury in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Mattison’s injury led to the signing of running backs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin to bolster depth.

Miami’s defensive front had been a focal point of training camp, with Robinson expected to play a major role in the pass rush rotation. His absence could open opportunities for other edge rushers to earn increased reps in practice and preseason action.

The joint practices with Detroit were intended to simulate game-level intensity and provide coaches with opportunities to evaluate personnel across the roster. Robinson’s injury will shift those evaluations, particularly among defensive ends and outside linebackers competing for roster spots.

The Dolphins will face the Lions on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS in their second preseason contest. The game will offer the coaching staff another chance to assess depth across the defense as roster cuts approach.

A first-round investment in 2024, Robinson remains a key part of Miami’s long-term defensive plans. His athleticism and production as a rookie made him one of the team’s top breakout candidates entering the new season, and his recovery will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.