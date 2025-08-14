The Miami Dolphins made another change to their offensive line. The Dolphins have signed veteran tackle Yodny Cajuste and placed Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.

The move comes as the Dolphins continue to navigate injuries along the offensive front. Starting right tackle Austin Jackson, guard Liam Eichenberg, and tackle Bayron Matos have all missed practice time this summer. These injuries have created opportunities for others to compete for roster spots.

Cajuste, 29, entered the league as a third-round selection by the New England Patriots in 2019 after a standout career at West Virginia. A South Florida native and Miramar High School graduate, Cajuste was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior.

Injuries have been a consistent obstacle in his professional career. A knee injury from college sidelined him for his rookie season. Additional leg and thumb injuries led to more time on the injured reserve list in later years. Cajuste played in 17 games with five starts for New England between 2021 and 2022. However, he has not appeared in a regular-season game since then. He later spent time with the New York Jets and New York Giants. Unfortunately, he was released by both after landing on injured reserve.

This stint with the Dolphins could be Yodny Cajuste's last shot

Ifedi, 31, signed with Miami after Jackson’s injury left the team looking for experienced depth. A former first-round pick, Ifedi played last season with the Cleveland Browns. In Cleveland, he logged more than 400 snaps for the first time since 2020. He was credited with allowing four pressures, including a sack, in just 11 pass blocking snaps during his preseason debut against Chicago.

Landing on injured reserve during the preseason means Ifedi’s season is over unless he reaches an injury settlement and becomes a free agent.

For Cajuste, the signing represents another chance to earn a roster spot in his home state. With Miami still working through offensive line absences, the opportunity is there for him to prove he can stay healthy and contribute when the regular season begins. The Dolphins will continue joint practices with the Detroit Lions before their second preseason game. Hopefully, Cajuste has the juice to stand out.