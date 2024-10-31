It’s been a frustrating year for the Miami Dolphins. The team lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 on a last second field goal, dropping Miami to 2-5 on the season. The 28-27 defeat spoiled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a concussion. The team went just 1-3 without Tagovailoa under center.

All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill has also been banged up. He was able to play through a foot injury in Week 8 despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. The dynamic WR was held to six receptions for 72 scoreless yards in Tua’s return.

This week, Hill missed practice on Wednesday but was able to return as a limited participant on Thursday, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques on X. His absence earlier in the week was attributed to rest. However, on Thursday the ninth-year veteran was listed with a foot injury.

While it’s certainly possible the Dolphins are simply limiting Hill’s reps to keep him fresh, it’s also a possibility that the receiver’s nagging foot injury remains a concern.

Offensive lineman Terron Armstead and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah also went from DNP on Wednesday to a limited practice on Thursday, per Louis-Jacques.

Tyreek Hill is dealing with a foot issue ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 9 clash with the Bills

Injuries have had a major impact on Miami’s season. Tua missed multiple games and both Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been banged up – although neither receiver has missed time with an injury this season. The Dolphins lost veteran wideout/punt returner Braxton Berrios to a torn ACL. And during Tagovailoa’s absence, backup QB Tyler Huntley suffered a shoulder injury.

On the defensive side of the ball, star linebacker Jaelan Phillips underwent season-ending knee surgery. It’s the second straight season-ending injury Phillips has endured after tearing his Achilles in 2023.

Tagovailoa played fairly well in his return from his latest head injury. The fifth-year QB completed 28/38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He also ran three times for 13 yards, causing the crowd to hold its breath with each rush. However, after picking up a nice gain and sliding down safely as defenders closed in, Tua drew a huge ovation from the crowd in Miami. He did fumble three times but all three were recovered by the Dolphins.

After a rocky start, Dolphins' coach Mike McDaniel issued a reality check for the team. McDaniel acknowledged that no one is going to feel sorry for them or care about the issues they’ve endured this season. The results say the Dolphins are a 2-5 team. So that’s what they are.

Fortunately for Miami, the AFC East is full of two-win teams. The New England Patriots are 2-6, as are the moribund New York Jets. At 6-2, the Buffalo Bills have the only winning record in the division.

As it happens, Miami will take on Buffalo in Week 9. It will be the Dolphins’ second crack at the Bills. The two teams initially met in South Florida in Week 2. Tagovailoa suffered his concussion in that contest. The Dolphins hope to get healthier and string some wins together before a challenging year becomes a lost season.