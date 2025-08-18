It has been two years since Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller played in the NFL, but he’s back out of retirement. And agent Drew Rosenhaus said Waller won’t need to be eased back into the action, according to a post on X by David Furones.

“Darren Waller to be “ready to rock… more than ready for the first game,” his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells @TheMozKnowz.”

Waller is a former Pro Bowl player. That honor came in 2020 with the Raiders. He caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dolphins TE Darren Waller back in business

The New York Giants traded Waller to the Dolphins in July. They got a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a conditional 2027 seventh-round selection and Waller, who announced his retirement in June of 2024.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he’s trying to bring Waller along slowly. And that means a waiting game, according to a post on X by Furones.

“This is not the week for Darren Waller to return to practice, Mike McDaniel said. He's not throwing the big pass-catching TE into the fire of joint practices out of retirement.”

TE Darren Waller needs to settle back into NFL

McDaniel said Waller must clear some hurdles before things move forward all the way, according to a post on X by Furones via ClutchPoints.

“To make sure he's on top of all the nuances of the position,” McDaniel said. “So when he gets on the field, all things that we can control from an assignment standpoint, he's accepted that challenge. I think his teammates have seen that he's really on his stuff. I think he's low-key. A super cerebral player that likes to show off his mental capabilities, or at least he has since he's been here.

“So he's on it, and he hasn't been shy of letting his teammates know how honored he is. Specifically, when they make a mistake. So we're doing all the little things. I think he's in a good spot.”

And it’s not an easy thing to do, according to the SunSentinel.

“It’s a little tricky because you’re bringing a guy back, and is his first practice a joint practice?” McDaniel said. “So, it’s about a week, but it’s a little tricky in terms of what practice. We’ll feel our way through that, and you’re just trying to be smart with that.”