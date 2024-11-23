The 2024 Heisman Trophy may be Travis Hunter's to lose, but Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward isn't going to go down without a fight. The Washington State transfer has led the Hurricanes to a 10-1 record, and thus, the Canes are on the brink of just their second ever ACC Championship Game appearance. And if that weren't enough to boost his Heisman candidacy, Ward appears to be hell-bent on rewriting the Miami FL record book this season.

With a 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with under two minutes to go in the 1st half on Saturday against Wake Forest, Ward broke Bernie Kosar's 40-year-old Miami FL record of 3,642 passing yards in a single season. Ward finished the game with 280 yards and three total touchdowns in a 42-14 win.

Ward not only broke the single-season school record for passing yards on Saturday, but last week against Georgia Tech, he also broke Bernie Kosar's single-season record for completions, and Steve Walsh's record for most touchdown passes in a season. Additionally, Ward is currently on pace to break the Canes' single-season record for completion percentage, one-upping Tyler Van Dyke's mark which was set just one season ago.

Going into the weekend, Ward was already leading the country in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. The fact that he was doing so for a Hurricanes team that is contending for an ACC Title would typically make Ward a favorite among Heisman hopefuls. This year, even while etching his name in Miami's record book, Ward is likely going to enter the final week of the regular season as no better than 3rd on many Heisman ballots.

That's because the season's we're seeing from Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty are far from typical. Hunter is a two-way supernova who is averaging an ungodly 124 plays from scrimmage this year. Jeanty will threaten Barry Sanders' hallowed single-season rushing record as Boise State appears to be heading toward the 12-team College Football Playoff.

But that doesn't mean we should just cast aside Cam Ward, who, with all due respect to fellow Heisman candidates Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel, turned out to be perhaps the most consequential transfer portal addition of the 2024 season.