The race for the Heisman trophy has been a good one this season, and as we start to near the end of the regular season, things are really starting to heat up. The Heisman is awarded to the best player in college football, no matter the position, but it is often called a quarterback award as QBs typically end up winning. That might not end up being the case this year, however, as we have a couple other positions well represented right now, and one player near the top of the rankings is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

QBs do typically do win the Heisman, and there are some really good QBs in college football this year that are in contention to win the award. However, we are seeing some extremely elite play from other positions, and that is why we have a RB like Ashton Jeanty in the running and even a defensive player in Colorado football star Travis Hunter. It doesn't matter what position you play, but we rarely see defensive players win the Heisman trophy.

Heading into the season, there really wasn't a clear favorite for the Heisman as the QB class this season isn't as strong as other years, but like always, a lot of new faces that weren't talked about before the season have emerged as contenders, and the race for the trophy is going to be exciting down the stretch. Not too long ago, most people considered Ashton Jeanty to be the favorite, but now, a lot of people have him a couple spots lower.

The college football season has somehow already been going on for over two months, and players now have just a few more weeks to separate themselves from the rest of the contenders. The race to the finish line for the Heisman trophy is going to be exciting.

Ashton Jeanty's Heisman hopes are still very much alive

A lot of people had Ashton Jeanty drop from their top spot after his performance against UNLV, but Jeanty should still be the frontrunner to win the Heisman. Jeanty and Boise State picked up a huge win over the Rebels, and Jeanty carried the football 33 times for 128 yards and one touchdown. Jeanty is so good that his 128 yards and one touchdown is now seen as a bad performance by him. That's how good he has been this season.

The UNLV game was a quiet one with Jeanty, but he has followed it up with a couple big performances. Still, he is no longer the Heisman favorite as Travis Hunter is currently believed to be in the top spot. Jeanty isn't far behind, however.

Against San Diego State a week after the UNLV game, Ashton Jeanty carried the football 31 times and he racked up 149 yards and two touchdowns. It was a big day, but his performance this past weekend against Nevada was massive. It ended up being a close game, and Jeanty helped Boise State get the win as he ran the ball 34 times for 209 yards three touchdowns.

Jeanty now has 224 carries on the season for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jeanty still has three more games to play this season. He is having one of the best seasons that we have ever seen, but it is going to be tough for him to make up ground on Hunter to win the Heisman.

One thing to keep an eye on regarding Jeanty in the final few weeks is that he did get a little banged up in the win over UNLV. An injury seems like the only thing that can slow him down, so hopefully he can stay healthy and finish out this historic season.

Jeanty is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman, but a lot can change in three weeks. The Broncos are in the College Football Playoff hunt and they need their star to shine every week. Jeanty will get plenty of opportunities to improve his stock in the coming weeks. If he wins the Heisman, his stat line will be…

Ashton Jeanty's final stat line

Ashton Jeanty is going to need to have a big three weeks if he wants to win the Heisman. The Broncos have three games left as they will be hitting the road to take on San Jose State and Wyoming, and then they will be back at home during the final week of the season to take on Oregon State.

The Broncos are going to be big favorites in all of these games, and they will be relying heavily on Jeanty in all of them as well. He is going to finish with some ridiculous numbers.

Jeanty is going to finish the season with 320 carries for 2,350 yards and 31 touchdowns. That is a Heisman-winning stat line. If a running back rushes for 1,000 yards in a season, it is considered to be an impressive year. Jeanty hit that number a long time ago, and he is going to finish this season with over 2,000 yards.

There have been some recent seasons where there wouldn't even be a debate for the Heisman right now if there was a running back putting up numbers like this. That predicted stat line is extremely realistic as Jeanty has carried the ball 30 times for over 200 yards and multiple touchdowns in numerous games this season. He can absolutely finish the season with that absurd stat line.

The race to the finish line for the Heisman trophy is going to be exciting, and Ashton Jeanty is very much alive. It certainly depends on what some other players do, but right now, it seems like his only competition is Dillon Gabriel and Travis Hunter. All three are outstanding players, but Jeanty's numbers just don't come around very often. If he finishes with this predicted stat line, he should win the Heisman.