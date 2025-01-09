When Carson Beck entered the transfer portal, many questions were asked. After declaring for the NFL Draft, he decided to opt for the portal where Miami football has been at the top of the list. However, there's an interesting caveat to this story that some don't know.

Beck's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder is a student at Miami. Not to mention, the Hurricanes lost Cam Ward to the NFL Draft, after playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State. Still, the former Georgia football quarterback has a list of options. Texas A&M and Oklahoma have emerged as two names for Beck.

Regardless, Miami football looks to be the favorite to land Beck. Some of it could be because of Cavinder being at the campus. There are other reasons also. One of them could be the conference. The SEC is one of, if not, the toughest conference in all of college football. Plus, Georgia seemed to like Gunner Stockton when he filled in for Beck.

Carson Beck could join Miami football for multiple reasons

Furthermore, the Hurricanes had the top offense in the country. They posted 43.9 points per game. Mind you, Ward was their quarterback in the system. Beck has shown flashes of being a possible Heisman quarterback. While he's had some turnover problems, the high-octane offense put many on notice.

However, going back to Beck's girlfriend, love knows no bounds sometimes. After being in Athens, he likely wants a change of scenery. Being with Cavinder would be nice for his personal life. Still, the decision will be made for a variety of reasons, not just one.

No matter what, teams will do whatever it takes to land Beck. He can have a bounce-back season, after posting an underwhelming season. Despite helping the Bulldogs to an SEC championship, there were some serious issues. A different university, with some internal support, can help Beck regain his swagger and success on the field.