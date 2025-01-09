The college football transfer portal has been shaken up with the announcement that Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is entering the portal following a season-ending UCL injury during the SEC Championship game. Beck, who initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, reversed his decision and will instead play another season of college football, sparking speculation about where the two-time national champion might land.

Miami has emerged as the frontrunner for Beck’s services. “Per an ESPN source, Miami looms as the favorite to land Carson Beck.” via Pete Thamel on X, formerly Twitter. However, Thamel added that Beck and his team are being deliberate in exploring all opportunities. “While Miami looms as the favorite for Beck, a source said that Beck’s camp intends to listen to all potential suitors for the best situation: ‘It’s a strategic thing, not an emotional thing,' the source said.”

Miami is a compelling destination for Beck, who threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns during his Georgia career. Miami is in need of a veteran quarterback to elevate its offense, and Beck’s ability to lead and perform on big stages makes him a coveted option. The Hurricanes’ program has been aggressive in the transfer portal era, and their NIL resources make them a realistic player in this high-stakes recruitment.

Could Carson Beck replace Cam Ward for Miami?

Beck’s decision comes with complexities. As Thamel noted in a follow-up tweet, “Couple more details on Carson Beck, per an ESPN source. The timeline for a choice is within a week. Beck will not be able to throw until March, and he’s expected to miss spring practice. He’ll be good to go well before summer camp after elbow surgery.” The recovery timeline means whichever program lands Beck must exercise patience, but his upside remains undeniable.

While Beck struggled with consistency in 2024, throwing for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, his decision to stay in college could provide an opportunity to solidify his NFL draft stock. Miami offers a chance for Beck to showcase his skills in an offense tailored to his strengths, potentially re-establishing himself as a first-round talent.

As Beck evaluates his options, Miami fans can be optimistic about their program’s chances of landing one of the top quarterbacks in the portal. If the Hurricanes secure Beck’s commitment, it could mark a significant step forward in their efforts to return to national prominence. With a decision expected within a week, all eyes remain on Carson Beck and his next chapter in college football.