Georgia quarterback Carson Beck isn't headed to the NFL after all.

Just two weeks ago, Beck announced on Instagram he would make himself available for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Beck posted, “The past five years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of a dream come true and I will forever cherish the memories that have been made.”

Beck plans on entering the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Beck will shoot to the top of list for transfer quarterback. Beck's earlier decision to join the NFL got many thumbs down from draft experts and analysts.

Georgia QB Carson Beck changes course

Beck had a solid 2023 season with the Bulldogs, completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in 2024 his efficiency slipped. He finished with 3,485 passing yards while totaling 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Going in this season, Beck looked to be on the fast track for the 2025 NFL Draft. His strong arm and big-game experience seemed to lift him toward the head of the class. But the season didn't go as planned with the Bulldogs struggling on offense, even against lesser competition at times.

Bulldogs' offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said the statistics don't tell the whole story for Beck, according to nytimes.com.

“Obviously when you look at the stats they aren’t the same stats as last year,” Bobo said. “But the goal, when you’re in this league, is to win the SEC championship. And he was the quarterback in that game who got us to that game and put us in that position. Every game isn’t going to be pretty. But his resiliency in every game, whether it went good or bad, to get over things, whether of his doing, of my doing, or the right guard, or drops, to be resilient and help us win football games in the fourth quarter, says a lot about our team and him.”

Georgia won the SEC championship with a 22-19 victory over Texas despite an injury to Beck. However, with Beck on the sidelines, the Bulldogs couldn't stand up against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The Irish won, 23-10.