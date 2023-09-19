The Miami (FL) Hurricanes football team is off to a 3-0 start and is back in the top 25 in Mario Cristobal's second season with the program. That's the good news. One surprising player has been tight end Cam McCormick, who transferred from Oregon and was named one of the Hurricanes Offensive Players of the Game in the win over Texas A&M.

In a bit of a surprising twist, McCormick is now seeking a waiver to receive another year of eligibility, which will be his ninth season of college football, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

‘UM 8th-year TE Cam McCormick, 25, says he's petitioning the ACC for a ninth year of eligibility so that he will have option of playing for Canes in 2024 if he chooses to. The Pac-12 previously granted him a ninth year, but ACC will now make that decision; Pac-12 ruling moot.'

McCormick transferred from Oregon and received a waiver from the Pac-12m but with the move to the Miami (FL) football program, he now needs approval from the ACC. Yes, it would be his NINTH college football season if everything goes through, and fans are stunned.

McCormick was a three-star player entering Oregon in 2016, but he was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis due to overly strenuous workouts along with a couple of other Ducks players, per James Crepea of The Oregonian. Then, he battled various injuries for the next few seasons between 2018 and 2021.

McCormick is a pass protector and a blocker more than a receiving threat, and he had just nine catches for 64 yards and two scares in 2022 with the Ducks and just two grabs for 28 yards in two games with Miami. He has 20 career catches for 197 yards and four scores in his career and he has already graduated with his bachelor's and master's degree.