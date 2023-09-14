The college football season might be going on but that does not mean that recruitment stops. Teams are now reaping the benefits of their recruits from a year ago and they are also looking ahead. Coach Mario Cristobal is doing the same with his Miami football squad. The Hurricanes got to a hot season start against the Texas A&M football team while also landing Armondo Blount.

Mario Cristobal has been taking a lot of wins for his Miami football squad lately. He got them an insanely thrilling triumph over long-awaited SEC rivals, Texas A&M football. As they set their sights on their Week 3 matchup, another piece of good news also arrived. Armondo Blount, a five-star lineman, decided that he wanted to play his college career with the Hurricanes, per Manny Navaro of The Athletic.

Blount became the fourth five-star recruit since Cristobal arrived in the Miami football program. He is the second-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and sits fifth overall. His statistics will be able to speak for himself inside and outside the gridiron. The young star notched three sacks in two games during his high school season start this year.

Last year, Blount had 16 sacks within an 11-game span. He also recorded 30 tackles for loss during that time. Coach Cristobal already brought the DL recruit in during their game against the Aggies. It was no surprise that he landed with the Hurricanes given the time that he had spent with the team. Miami football looks stacked now and will only get better over time.