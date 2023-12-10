Miami football wide receiver Colbie Young is in the transfer portal. Young was third on the team in receiving yards.

A key wide receiver for the Miami football program is leaving the school. Wideout Colbie Young is entering the transfer portal, per ESPN. Young has 939 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns the last two years for the Hurricanes.

Young becomes the latest member of the Hurricanes offense to leave the school. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is also in the portal and set up a visit to Wisconsin for this weekend. The Hurricanes went 7-5 this season in the ACC, but struggled down the stretch after starting the season at 4-0. Miami did win their final game of the regular season, over Boston College.

Young has been an important part of the Miami offense for the last few years. He saw his production decline toward the end of the 2023 season, catching only 11 balls in the team's last three games. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 563 yards, which was third on the team in receiving yards. That was an increase in Young's production from 2022 when he joined the program.

Young started his college career at Lackawanna Junior College in Pennsylvania. He is listed as 6-5 and 215 pounds, and is likely to get interest from several schools at both the power 5 as well as group of 5 level for his services. He has two career 100-yard receiving games, which both occurred during the 2022 season against Virginia Tech and Duke. Young was a three-star recruit when he signed with the Hurricanes before the 2022 season.

Miami is playing in a bowl game against former Big East foe Rutgers. The two schools square off Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.