Miami football coach Mario Cristobal had a positive update on quarterback Emory Williams after his gruesome arm injury

Miami football got some good news for next year, when Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said that Emory Williams should be back for spring football, according to Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Williams, Miami's quarterback, was carted off the field Saturday night with a “significant” arm injury after he took a hit near the sidelines in a 27-20 loss to rival Florida State. Down by a touchdown and in a fourth down situation with under three minutes remaining, Williams took the snap and ran toward the first-down marker on the far side of the field.

As he reached toward the yard to gain, he appeared to land awkwardly. Play stopped as he was attended to on the sideline and was eventually carted off the field.

Tyler Van Dyke, who was benched before the game, came in relief and got the Hurricanes down to their own 49-yard line before he was picked off on their final offensive play of the game.

Williams had performed well for Miami football while Van Dyke dealt with an injury. As a fill-in starter against Clemson, he passed for 151 yards and a touchdown with an interception while completing 24 of 33 throws. Williams and the Canes engineered a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime where Miami wrapped things up in a 28-20 victory.

After the game, Cristobal had positive things to say about Williams' performance:

“He went through his progressions extremely well. He articulated the play calls since we’re a huddle operation for the most part. When we didn’t huddle, he was able to communicate very well as well. There was no communication issue,” added Cristobal, who's been Miami football's head coach since 2022. “He was very decisive. He got some balls batted earlier. I think, as a freshman quarterback, sometimes you don’t find that throwing lane. As the game went on, he got really comfortable. I thought he really started settling in. He really made some big throws.”

Miami football hosts Louisville on Saturday.