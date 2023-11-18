Miami Hurricanes fans are outraged after Mario Cristobal's questionable timeout late in the game against Louisville football.

The Miami football team dropped to 6-5 after a tough loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Tyler Van Dyke and the Hurricanes stayed close the entire game until Louisville scored a dagger touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Now, Head Coach Mario Cristobal is the object of Hurricanes fans' anger after he took a critical timeout during the 4th quarter.

Is Mario Cristobal the reason the Hurricanes lost to Louisville?

The Miami football squad found itself down by a touchdown during the fourth quarter when it faced a crucial 4th and-goal situation. Cristobal elected to use one of the team's three remaining timeouts before a scoring attempt.

Fans believe this decision is what cost the Hurricanes the game, as they needed every timeout they had to stop the clock in crunch time. One X user harshly questioned the head coach's decision-making:

“Mario Cristobal just called one of the worst timeouts you'll ever see. There are no real-world analogies to some of these decisions you see coaches make. It's firemen putting out fires with a gasoline level of incompetence.”

This is not the first time Coach Cristobal has come under fire. The second-year coach has had time-management problems in Miami's games against Georgia Tech and Clemson.

One fan asserted, “Mario Cristobal's inability to manage a game is never going to allow Miami to reach their full potential.” However, there are other issues the program must to improve its performance.

The Hurricanes' offense looks solid, but their defense gave up 38 points to the Cardinals including a 58-yard pass at the end of the game. Despite their shortcomings, Miami and Coach Cristobal can clean up their performance to end the season on a positive note.