Ahead of their game against Louisville football, it’s time to release our Miami football Week 12 predictions.

Miami (FL) football's Week 12 has them in ACC competition once again, except this time it will be against No. 10 Louisville. For the Hurricanes, it will be their second straight week facing a top-10 team and their fourth-ranked team of the year. They're 1-2 so far, with an overall 6-4 record.

For Mario Cristobal and his Miami Hurricanes football team, they are at least one better in the win column this season than last, where they only won five games. That means that Miami is already set to go bowling this year, with no pressure on that end at least.

Miami will, however, still be looking to make improvements within its football program in Year 2 under Cristobal, who hasn't always had the Hurricanes playing their best at home in Hard Rock Stadium. Although three of Miami's losses this season are on the road, including last week's loss against arch-rival No. 4 Florida State. Their only loss at home this season was against Georgia Tech, all thanks to Cristobal not making his offense kneel to run out the clock.

Louisville under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm has been the surprise of the ACC conference. The Cardinals only have one loss this season and are looking to play Florida State in the conference championship, with the Hurricanes left in their way. Louisville has never beaten Miami on the road in their seven tries. Can the Hurricanes pull off the upset here? Let's get into some Miami football Week 12 predictions.

Miami football just gets over 100 yards rushing

This isn't exactly the game that goes in Miami's favor for what they do well. For one, Louisville's defense is averaging only giving up 19 points per game, and their biggest strength is stopping the run. That's essentially the bread and butter of Miami's offense, given they've had trouble throwing the ball down the field from their subpar quarterback play.

The Cardinals are allowing less than 100 yards per game, per Team Rankings. That will be a huge challenge for Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's run-heavy offense. If they have hopes of winning the game, they're going to need at least 100 on the ground.

Tyler Van Dyke throws only one interception and two touchdowns

The pressure is essentially off Van Dyke now. With Emory Williams suffering a season-ending injury last week against Florida State and Miami out of the ACC title race, this is just another game for the junior. For Van Dyke, when there's been less pressure is when he's been at his best. Then again, this will be the final home game of the year against the No. 10 team in the country.

If the run isn't there as much on Saturday, then Miami is definitely going to have to rely on Van Dyke moving the ball down the field and successfully finding his receivers to keep the Hurricanes in the ball game. He'll more than likely still throw at least one interception, though.

Miami football's defense holds Louisville to under 30 points

Say what you want about the Miami offense, but Lance Guidry's defense has been more than solid this season, keeping the Hurricanes football team in games. Like Louisville, they're particularly good at stopping the run.

Miami has only allowed 30 or more points twice this season, which has usually come at the cause of turnovers from the offense. Look for Miami to once again hold Louisville, who has scored 30-plus six times this season, to under that amount on Saturday.

Miami football pulls the upset over Louisville

Every time I pick Miami to win, they ultimately fail me. I definitely wouldn't put money on this one, but Louisville is only favored by 1.5. That had to scratch and claw to beat a two-win Virginia team last Thursday, something that Miami had to do a few weeks ago.

Regardless if Louisville looks or feels like a top-10 team, that's what they are. So, with that being said, this would be a huge win for Miami and Cristobal in Year 2, especially at home. It would give them wins over two top-25 ranked opponents on the season and move them two games better than last year's record.

Miami wins a close one, where Van Dyke has to facilitate a late touchdown drive to win it.