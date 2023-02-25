The NCAA issued a one-year probation and multiple penalties to Miami’s women’s basketball team after it found the program had pushed for a meeting between a wealthy alum of the school and two players who transferred to the school last summer. It is the first time the NCAA has issued sanctions in a case related to name, image and likeness since NIL deals were deemed legal two years ago.

At the center of the violations is John Ruiz, who reportedly has signed over 100 of Miami’s student-athletes to NIL deals to promote his company LifeWallet. Some of those deals paid upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Ruiz told ESPN the NCAA and the penalties to Miami won’t stop him from pursuing parties he wants to sign in the future.

“It has little to no substance and no effect on me at all,” Ruiz said of the sanctions issued against Miami were announced Friday. “It’s mostly focused on the coach, and that’s unfortunate. But it doesn’t affect me or my business. If it did, I’d be suing the NCAA and it wouldn’t be a good day for them.”

According to the NCAA, Miami coach Katie Meier had texted with Ruiz to make sure two potential transfer students knew who he was after he had tried to schedule a meeting with them before they visited the Hurricanes on-campus.

“For over 30 years, I have led my programs with integrity and have been a collaborative partner with the NCAA,” Meier said in a statement released Friday. “Collegiate athletics is in transformation, and any inadvertent mistake I made was prior to a full understanding of implemented guardrails and the clarification issued by the NCAA in May. We all look forward to a time when there is a national solution to help our student-athletes, coaches and institutions.”