Miami Hurricanes forward Jordan Miller announced Wednesday via social media that he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. He helped Miami earn a trip to the Final Four, posting averages of 15.4 points per game and 57.4% shooting in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Miller shared his declaration on Twitter and Instagram, reports UPI’s Alex Butler.

“I am excited to pursue a lifelong dream of mine of being a professional athlete and enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft. I am blessed and can’t wait to see what my future holds.”

Miller was just as strong during the regular season as he was during March Madness. He entered the tournament with totals of 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He started 37 games during the regular season.

Standing at 6’7 and 195 pounds, Miller fits the trending mold of an athletic NBA forward. He is a decent shooter and playmaker, but overall a very strong athlete and excels in motion off of the ball. He fit very well in a Miami offense that usually saw the ball in the hands of guards Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong.

If Miller is drafted, he will have a lot of room to develop his game. Top NBA players can all create their own shot and shoot the three-pointer, two aspects of Miller’s profile that needs much improvement. He is also already 23 years old, so plenty of prospects will have the advantage of youth compared to him.

Overall, Miller could easily project to be a solid 3-and-D player in the NBA. He is hoping a strong output during his senior season for the Miami basketball team will help his name get called at the 2023 NBA Draft.