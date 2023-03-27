Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Miami basketball program is heading to the Final Four for the first time in its history. The Hurricanes capped off a 13-point comeback to defeat the Texas basketball program by the score of 88-81.

Jim Larranaga and Miami basketball will face the UConn Huskies in the semifinal game at 8:49 ET on Saturday, April 1.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State game in the National Championship on Monday, April 3.

Miami basketball fans are ecstatic with the outcome, especially with Jordan Miller, who went 7-7 shooting and scored 27 points. Let’s get to some reactions.

“Miami had to go through the highest seeds possible to make its Final Four run: No. 12 Drake, No. 4 Indiana, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas. So many upsets, but Miami wasn’t the beneficiary. A well-earned run to the Final Four,” wrote @CBB_Central.

“Miami, San Diego, Boca Raton, and Storrs Connecticut. Its the Final four of paradise this year,” wrote @PFTCommenter.

“Jordan. Miller. GLUE GUY.” wrote @John_Fanta

“Jordan Miller might get himself drafted. Larranaga raves about him to everybody. If he doesn’t, Heat or any other team should consider dangling 2 way immediately after the draft. Long, versatile, shoots well, defends, has switchability,” wrote @flasportsbuzz.

Other fans had interesting takes about Miami basketball and the teams who made the Final Four.

“Miami got serious about NIL. UConn got serious about reimagining its roster using a mix of returnees and the portal. FAU got serious about hiring the right young coach. San Diego State plays serious defense and has seriously experienced dudes on its roster,” wrote @CurryHicksSage.

There was a fun video of Jim Larranaga celebrating with his team in the locker room after the win.

Jim Larrañaga is a treasure. The Miami Hurricanes disbanded men’s hoops from 1971-1985. Leonard Hamilton got them to respectability & deserves a ton of credit. Larrañaga has taken them to contenders and the schools 1st Final Four. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/aD74jGBxj4 — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) March 26, 2023

This is a very unexpected Final Four, but with the way Miami basketball is playing, they have as good of a shot as anyone to win.