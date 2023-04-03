Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Former Syracuse Orange head men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim made some controversial comments recently about the Miami Hurricanes men’s team. He claimed that Miami essentially paid for their team through the new NIL deals college athletes can attain. When prompted on the subject again, Boeheim doubled down on his sentiments.

“I tell the truth. I said Miami bought their team, I should’ve said they succeeded in NIL. I phrased it wrong. But it was a fact. I got calls from ten coaches saying, ‘You told the truth…’” – Jim Boeheim AFTER DARK: https://t.co/857J4hnSDI pic.twitter.com/2ZUllCgGFz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 2, 2023

“You’re going to get in trouble telling the truth. I said Miami bought their team, I should’ve said they just did great NIL work. So I phrased it wrong, but NIL got them here. Fact…Sometimes you say one word you shouldn’t.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NIL has been in the center of controversy ever since it was introduced to the NCAA, and Boeheim is not alone in his belief that it allows teams to pay for players. Miami brought in multiple transfers who secured lucrative NIL deals, players that helped them secure a trip to the Final Four.

Nijel Pack was a key transfer that helped the Hurricanes to the final four, and an NIL deal he announced 11 months ago is still being scrutinized today. With his commitment to Miami, Pack signed a 2-year, $800,000 NIL contract with Florida based financial healthcare company, LifeWallet. Along with Pack, Miami stars Norchad Omier, Isaiah Wong, and Jordan Miller all have contracts with LifeWallet.

The NIL deals were not enough to move Miami passed Connecticut in the Final Four, but they were enough to secure the program’s first appearance amongst the last four teams in school history. Boeheim might be correct in his assessment of Miami basketball and NIL, but if it leads to success like the Hurricanes’ had, it will not be going anywhere anytime soon.