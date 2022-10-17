Michael B. Jordan hypes showdown with Jonathan Majors with Creed 3 release tease

It’s time to get hyped again for the Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan just released via Twitter a couple of promotional posters for Creed 3 which is expected to hit theatres in 2023. That’s still a long way from now, but it’s never too early to get excited about the latest in line of the iconic movie franchise that started all the way back in 1976 with Rocky.

While Sylvester Stallone is not going to be appearing in Creed 3, a new character will be introduced, with Jonathan Majors entering the picture. Not much is known yet with regard to the role Majors’ character plays in the movie, but we know that he will be portraying the character of a certain “Damian.”

“There are certain reasons you build your body,” Majors said in an interview with Men’s Health. “Dame’s body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame’s body, you go, Oh, that makes sense. You don’t look like that and be happy with life.”

Creed 3 will be the first movie in the said franchise that will not have Stallone appearing on screen, which should only add to the intrigue of the picture’s narrative. Moreover, Creed 3 is also the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who plays the son of one of the most memorable movie characters in history, Apollo Creed.

Creed 3 was initially expected to be released in November 2022 but was later postponed to a later date in 2023.