Michael Bunting entered NHL Free Agency in an interesting predicament. The 27-year-old showed he could produce at a high level with the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he also showed he could cause headaches for his team as well. In the end, he found a new home with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bunting signed a three-year contract with the Hurricanes on July 1. He joins a Carolina team that came within four wins of the Stanley Cup Final this past season. And it's the team's proximity to a Stanley Cup that influenced his decision to sign on the dotted line.

“They've been so close for so long. Everyone's goal in this league is to win the Stanley Cup. Once Carolina came in and showed some interest, I was interested as well,” Bunting told NHL Network on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes ran into a red-hot Florida Panthers team in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. They also made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019, losing to the Boston Bruins in four games.

Bunting acknowledged that history in the interview with NHL Network. He expressed his excitement for potentially helping the team over the hump and finally make the Stanley Cup Final.

The new Hurricanes signing also had praise for head coach Rod Brind'Amour. In fact, it was a phone call from his new bench boss that played a pivotal role in Bunting choosing Carolina as his home for the next three seasons.

“He actually reached out to me on free agency day once it opened,” Bunting said of the Hurricanes head coach. “He reached out and shared what he thought of what I'd be as a player on the team and how I would fit in. For him to reach out, it made my decision a little easier.”

The Hurricanes have not played in a Stanley Cup Final since 2006 when they last hoisted hockey's ultimate prize. Let's see if Bunting can help Carolina make a return to the NHL's biggest stage.