You'll have to do a double take.

It's like looking at a Man In the Mirror — is that Michael Jackson?

Nope. Though you can hardly tell, that's his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who plays him in the upcoming biopic Michael.

First look at Jaafar Jackson as Michael

The King of Pop's X account released a first look at the character and scene from the upcoming movie. He's dead-on as a look-alike. You won't see anything even close on Hollywood Blvd or Times Square.

The post has a caption that reads, “The journey has begun…”

Jaafar is seen wearing a white overcoat over a white muscle shirt, popularized by the late performer. The hairstyle, nose, mannerisms — everything — looks like the man behind Thriller.

PEOPLE reports producer Graham King said, “With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson.

Antoine Fuqua, the director of the biopic, said, “We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film.”

He added, “But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It's Michael's spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

The new film should be a spectacle if it is anything like the released photo. MJ, who passed away on June 25, 2009, would surely be proud of his nephew and this feature.

Michael's biopic will be released on April 18, 2025.