This purchase isn't Bad.

Shamone! Sony Music Group acquires a big chunk of Michael Jackson's catalog.

In this massive transaction, Sony acquires half of The King of Pop's publishing and recorded masters, Variety reports. The catalog is valued at around $1.2 billion or more, and Sony will pay around $600 million for the stake.

Sony Music deal for Michael Jackson's catalog

Beyond Jackson, this deal includes other artists from the singer's Mijac publishing catalog. It contains titles by Sly & the Family Stone. Also, it has songs written or performed by major artists like Curtis Mayfield, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and others.

Jackson is one of the most well-known public figures and musicians ever. Thriller, his 1982 album, was certified 30-time platinum and is one of the two biggest sellers in history. Beyond that, his music is listened to by almost 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the BBC reports. Songs like Billie Jean and Beat It have been played more than a billion times.

Sony Music Acquires Major Stake in Michael Jackson Catalog, Valued at $1.2 Billion-Plus https://t.co/dhVXJPHyju — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2024

After all these years, the public figure is as relevant as ever. Jackson will soon be on the big screen. His new biopic, Michael, will star his nephew, Jaafar Jackson (Jermaine Jackson's son). It's about the complicated legacy of the performer and will cover all major aspects of his life.

Producer Graham King told Variety about the film's casting, “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael.”

Music, film, and being an iconic figure in pop culture keep him around for generations to come.

Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, at age 50.