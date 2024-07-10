We know all about the diets of any GOAT-level athletes in the present era thanks to social media, sports docuseries, the streaming age, cell phone cameras, and any number of other modern forms of sharing (and oversharing) that we currently live in. Then why are sports fans still fascinated by the diet of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan?

Maybe because he played during a far simpler time, where personal details like eating habits were less easy to come by. Or maybe it's because, despite a proliferation of new diets, supplements and eating crazes since the 1990s, no one has been able to surpass the achievements of Michael Jordan on the hardwood (sorry LeBron), and he's still considered the GOAT of basketball by most accounts.

It stands to reason then that his diet still carries some allure for those wanting to eat like the GOAT.

Also creating mystique is the fact that most of what we know about Michael Jordan's diet stems from one interview his personal trainer of eight years, Tim Grover, did with the Chicago Tribune back in 1996 (in something called a newspaper, kids!).

Jordan's eating plan seems pretty simple by today's standards, but then again MJ made everything he did for his game look easy.

Grover revealed that Jordan's daily food intake usually comprised of five to six frequent but small meals made up of 70 per cent carbs, 20 per cent fats and 10 per cent proteins. Is your mind blown yet?

“Michael is not a big eater,” Grover said. “He eats only when he’s hungry and only until he feels comfortable rather than full.” That's easier said than done in a culinary scene like the Windy City, known for deep dish pizza, Chicago style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and whatever else they served on the first season of The Bear.

Grover explained that Jordan's nutrition plan was designed to maintain his weight level, provide a boost for his metabolism and keep his blood sugar levels stable.

“If he were to eat a big breakfast and then not have any food again until after practice, say around 3 p.m., then his insulin and energy levels would raise up in the morning for a while but crash in the afternoon,” Grover explained. “It could affect his mood along with his activity level.”

And you don't want to see Michael Jordan hangry (just ask Steve Kerr).

So what did those five to six meals a day consist of? Michael would start the day with a big breakfast consisting of “A large bowl of oatmeal with strawberries, blueberries and raisins; scrambled egg whites; glass of orange juice.” Of course, that was when he wasn't filming McDonald's commercials. (Jordan did profess to frequently eating McDonald's breakfasts before having his personal trainer).

He'd follow this up with a mid-morning protein shake made with a sponsor-friendly “combination of Gatorade, protein powders and fresh fruit” — all while wearing a pair of Air Jordans (presumably).

Then, for lunch he'd typically have a lean protein like chicken breast or hamburger, along with a healthy carb such as whole-grain pasta or a baked potato and a green salad.

In the mid-afternoon he'd have another protein shake, and finally a light dinner.

He varied from this routine on game nights, however. On those nights, he'd eat a big dinner instead of the afternoon shake, and then he'd refuel with a lighter snack after the game. Game night dinner usually consisted of a full steak.

In terms of his dinner meals on other nights, Grover admits that Michael Jordan would have “whatever he wants.” Who are you to tell the GOAT of professional basketball otherwise?