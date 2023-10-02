Space Jam, released in 1996, took hold of a generation and bridged the gap between sports and movies by pairing the most famous athlete on the planet, Michael Jordan, and throwing him on the big screen alongside one of the most famous cartoons ever, the Looney Tunes. The film also found its grip on sneakerheads as Jordan donned the famous Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” Now, basketball fans will have a chance to cop the hyped silhouette with a never-before seen twist on this colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

We all know how the story goes: Michael Jordan must come out of retirement to help the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against the Monstars and avoid a life in amusement park purgatory. Director Joe Pytka had everything designed down to the iconic Tune Squad jerseys, but it was Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield that created the iconic Jordan 11 silhouette for the Bulls legend. This all-black iteration, titled “Space Jam”, first appeared in the movie.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" Releasing Summer 2024 🏀🐰 https://t.co/4qOTmgTwMX pic.twitter.com/cQO7AQk8kI — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 30, 2023

The original Space Jam 11 was not made available to the public until 2000, four years after Jordan debuted them both in the movie and on the court. They feature an all-black mesh upper with a black tongue and laces. They're draped in the iconic patent leather and feature a clean white midsole with an icy outsole. To this day, they're one of the most sought-after Jordan models for their wearability and scarcity.

Before Summer 2024, fans while get a chance to cop the Space Jam 11 in a new low-top iteration for the warmer months. We've seen low-top versions of classic Jordan 11 models like the “Concord” and “Bred” colorways, but this will be the first time we see the “Space Jam” colorway in a low-top cut.

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" returns in 2024… as a low-top 👾 pic.twitter.com/y5ecVpSiVp — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 1, 2023

The leak comes via reputable sneaker source, zSneakerheadz. While there's no official release date, the release is slated for sometime in April, 2024. They should be available in full family sizing and if they follow previous releases, will come with a $190 price tag. We'll hear more about these in the coming months, so make sure to check Nike SNKRS App for updates.

If you don't already own a pair of OG “Space Jam” 11's, these are looking like one of the cleanest options we've seen in the Jordan 11 low. Let us know what you think about these!