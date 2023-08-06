Michael Jordan changed the sneaker game forever. The releases around his shoes have caused pandemonium as fans try to ‘Be Like Mike' and own a part of history each time a Jordan-worn sneaker drops. Come this Christmas season, Jordan Brand will release one of their most sought-after sneakers of all-time. Check out our Sneakers news for upcoming releases and breaking content!

Many sneakerheads will fondly remember the old days when lining up outside of a Footlocker at 3 a.m. the morning before a release was the norm. Now, sneakers sell out in mere seconds online and through third-party apps and most people don't get a chance to rock them. Jordan Brand will release the Air Jordan 11 ‘DMP' this upcoming holiday season for the first time since 2006.

“Defining Moments” Air Jordan XI DMP 2006 pack…. 😳🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FRlFxb2WwL — Shameless 🤷🏻‍♂️ AKA “The White Mike Lowrey” (@SSBrandon) January 28, 2023

The “Defining Moments Pack” was a two-shoe series from Jordan Brand that commemorated the 1991 and 1996 Bulls' Championship runs. Michael famously wore the Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 11 during those times, so the Brand put a gold spin on a couple of his classic sneakers. The pack is one of the most sought-after Jordan sneakers and the 11's haven't been released again since.

How many pairs y’all plan on copping? pic.twitter.com/RMkmmJQ2J9 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) August 5, 2023

The Air Jordan 11 Concord is often seen as Michael Jordan's cleanest shoe ever and used to be extremely exclusive. In 2011, following the releases of the “Bred” and “Space Jam” colorways, Jordan Brand dropped the “Concord” version right around the Christmas holiday. The release prompted riots across the country and several sneaker stores were damaged in the process as customers tried to pile in and grab a pair.

The “DMP” Jordan 11 features all the same specs of a typical Jordan 11 Concord with a few special details. The Jumpman logo and “23” on the heel are etched in gold instead of black and white. Instead of a traditional mesh upper, this pair features premium tumbled leather and will give the shoe a quality feel. While usually icy, the soles on this pair will have a slight gold tint and resemble the natural aging of translucent soles.

The pair is set to drop sometime around the 2023 Christmas holiday. They'll be available on Nike SNKRS App and will retail for $220 USD. Given the rarity and this being Jordan's most hyped sneaker throughout the years, this might be a tough one to get your hands on. Make sure to mark your calendars and keep up with our Sneakers page for a release date!