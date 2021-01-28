Given all the recent wackiness, it comes as no surprise to find out that Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has a direct connection to Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin. Why is it not shocking? Because Republicans buy sneakers, too, of course!

For some context, back in 2019 — a year, in hindsight, we should all miss — Gabe Plotkin joined Michael Jordan and the Hornets as a minority owner. Furthermore, the NBA icon was wicked pumped to bring him into the fold.

“I’m excited to welcome Gabe and Dan as my partners in Hornets Sports & Entertainment,” said Michael Jordan in a statement. “While I will continue to run the Charlotte Hornets, make all decisions related to the team and organization, and remain the team’s NBA Governor, Gabe and Dan’s investment in the franchise is invaluable, as we continue to modernize, add new technology and strive to compete with the best in the NBA. Both Gabe and Dan are industry standard-setters and proven leaders, with a belief in philanthropy and a passion for the game of basketball. They share my commitment to Charlotte and the Carolinas, and I look forward to working with and learning from them.”

For some context, the mentioned Dan is Daniel Sundheim. He is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of D1 Capital, and he also snagged a part of the Hornets to align himself with Michael Jordan.

What does his all mean amid the GameStop, Blockbuster, Wells Fargo, Reddit, Wall Street, so on and so forth nonsense? Probably nothing, but an NBA reporter — specifically one who covers the Hornets — is now, by law, obligated to ask MJ what he thinks about all of this. Did he talk to his co-owners? Has he also been mad at the Robinhood trading application for no longer allowing dopes like me to purchase AMC stock?

Where does it all end? What role does Melvin Capital play in all of this?

Well, for Melvin Capital, they got bailed out by the New Yew York Mets owner, which now gives that company two direct spots connections. As for Michael Jordan, to be fair to him, I mean… who in the heck knows what is happening now? I’ve watched both Wall Street movies (yeah, even with the Even Stevens kid) and I’m lost.