Acclaimed director Michael Mann just announced that he’s taking the audience to a behind-the-scenes look of how he makes his movie through his website Archives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mann’s Archives website was launched Tuesday. Its initial focus is on the filmmaker’s 2023 film Ferrari, starring Adam Driver as race car driver and businessman Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as his wife Laura Ferrari. Those interested can purchase an access pass currently priced at $65 and a gas fee. According to the website, these are added for transactions or attempted transactions on the blockchain, depending on various factors such as the number of network users at the time of access.

There is a plan to expand the site to include Mann’s other movies.

Welcome to Michael Mann’s Archives

The site offers 20 previously unseen short documentary videos that highlight Ferrari’s behind the scenes as well as the technology used. Also available are the Academy Award-nominated director’s annotated scripts, personal notes, photo storyboards as well as a variety of audio recordings.

Mann told the Los Angeles Times, “Directors have no idea how any other director makes a movie. And so we each evolve our own particular process. This is an opportunity to pass that on, convey something I’m just very enthusiastic about.”

University of Southern California Cinematic Arts professor and The Silence of the Lambs producer Edward Saxon described the archives as “a unique, essential addition to film and filmmaking scholarship. Brilliant. Immersive. As close as you can get to understanding a filmmaker’s process, and the entire Mann filmmaking process without being on set. It’s also tremendous fun.”

The access pass allows unlimited viewing of the materials, however it does not allow any downloading. It’s currently available to residents in the US, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union. There is a plan to expand it to other territories.

For Ferrari, there are currently six scenes curated for the pass: the opera sequence to establish the core characters, the confrontation between Enzo and Laura, the workers’ mass and the Maserati challenge, the Mille Miglia race in two parts and Guidizzolo’s crash.

An extensive filmography

Mann has quite an extensive filmography having directed 12 feature films such as 1986’s Manhunter, 1992’s The Last of the Mohicans, 1995’s Heat, 1999’s The Insider, 2001’s Ali, 2004’s Collateral, 2006’s Miami Vice and 2009’s Public Enemies. He also directed single episodes of four TV series, including HBO | Max’s Tokyo Vice. Mann also helmed two TV movies and five short films.

The director has been nominated for four Oscars: three for The Insider for best adapted screenplay (shared with Eric Roth), best director and best picture (shared with Pieter Jan Brugge). He was also nominated for best picture for The Aviator.

The much anticipated sequel to his arguably most influential movie, Heat, is currently in pre-production. The planned movie is both a prequel and a sequel to the 1995 film. Mann wrote the novel Heat 2 with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The story is set in 1988 and 2000. It is a prequel to Neil McCauley’s (Robert De Niro) story and a sequel set after the events of the original movie with McCauley’s crew trying to escape Vince Hanna (Al Pacino).