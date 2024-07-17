The 2024 Emmy nominations are going down on July 17, 2024, with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale hosting.

There are plenty of deserving hopefuls coming into this ceremony. 31 categories will be announced, and shows like Shōgun, The Crown, and The Morning Show are all vying for awards.

The Bear Season 2 is also bound to be a repeated name. It has previously been nominated for 13 awards and won 10. Other comedies such as Abbott Elemntary, Only Murders in the Building, and Curb Your Enthusiasm — which concluded after 12 seasons — could also hear their names called in several categories.

What are the Emmys?

The Emmys are an awards ceremony that celebrates the television industry. There are several ceremonies held throughout the year, most notably the Primetime Emmy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards.

In 2024, the Emmys will hold its seventy-sixth ceremony. The first ceremony occurred on January 25, 1949.

When are the 2024 Emmys?

The 2024 Emmys ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The full 2024 Emmy nominations list

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Top Chef

The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Amazing Race

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Maya Rudolph

Ayo Edebiri

Jean Smart

Selena Gomez

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey

Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Goodman–Hill

John Hawkes

Lamorne Morris

Lewis Pullman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning

Lily Gladstone

Jessica Gunning

Aja Naomi King

Diane Lane

Nava Mau

Kali Reis