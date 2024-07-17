The 2024 Emmy nominations are going down on July 17, 2024, with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale hosting.
There are plenty of deserving hopefuls coming into this ceremony. 31 categories will be announced, and shows like Shōgun, The Crown, and The Morning Show are all vying for awards.
The Bear Season 2 is also bound to be a repeated name. It has previously been nominated for 13 awards and won 10. Other comedies such as Abbott Elemntary, Only Murders in the Building, and Curb Your Enthusiasm — which concluded after 12 seasons — could also hear their names called in several categories.
What are the Emmys?
The Emmys are an awards ceremony that celebrates the television industry. There are several ceremonies held throughout the year, most notably the Primetime Emmy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards.
In 2024, the Emmys will hold its seventy-sixth ceremony. The first ceremony occurred on January 25, 1949.
When are the 2024 Emmys?
The 2024 Emmys ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
The full 2024 Emmy nominations list
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Top Chef
The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Amazing Race
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Maya Rudolph
Ayo Edebiri
Jean Smart
Selena Gomez
Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai
Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey
Robert Downey Jr.
Tom Goodman–Hill
John Hawkes
Lamorne Morris
Lewis Pullman
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning
Lily Gladstone
Jessica Gunning
Aja Naomi King
Diane Lane
Nava Mau
Kali Reis