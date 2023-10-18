The highly anticipated first full trailer for Neon’s “Ferrari” has finally arrived, providing a glimpse into the tumultuous life of Italian automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari. Directed by the acclaimed Michael Mann, the film features the talented Adam Driver in the lead role as the ex-Formula 1 racer turned business magnate, Indiewire reports.

Set against the backdrop of 1957, the trailer showcases the intricate interplay between Ferrari's relentless pursuit of automotive perfection and the complex dynamics within his personal life. Portraying Ferrari's wife and business partner Laura is the esteemed Penélope Cruz, who brings depth to the character amid the couple's struggle following the tragic loss of their son, Dino.

The narrative delves into Ferrari's tumultuous relationships, particularly with his mistress Lina Lardi, played by the versatile Shailene Woodley, and their son Piero. Amidst the turmoil, Ferrari grapples with the impending threat of bankruptcy looming over the factory he and Laura painstakingly built from the ground up.

Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz At NYFF

Filmed on location in Italy, the movie boasts a stellar team of award-winning talents, including director of photography Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Maria Djurkovic, costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini, and editor Pietro Scalia, all of whom have contributed to creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

Speaking about the personal connection to the “Ferrari” story, Mann highlighted his relationship with Piero, emphasizing his brilliance as an engineer and underscoring the profound influence of the Ferrari legacy.

The official synopsis sets the stage for a compelling narrative, teasing the challenges and inner conflicts faced by Enzo Ferrari during this critical juncture in his life. With bankruptcy looming and personal relationships strained, Ferrari's dedication to his craft and the intense world of Formula 1 racing takes center stage, providing a captivating exploration of ambition, tragedy, and resilience.

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the epic saga that unfolds in Mann's masterful retelling of Enzo Ferrari's captivating and tumultuous journey.