Michael Mann's upcoming biographical drama about Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver has found a distributor and a release date.

Deadline's reporting that Neon, known for their arthouse titles, has acquired the rights to Mann's Ferrari flick. The film is expected to premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival. Deadline's report included that the deal was highly contested, as A24, another studio, and a streamer were also “in the mix” to acquire the rights to the film. The film will get a Christmas Day release from Neon after its world premiere.

Penélope Cruz will star in the film alongside Driver as Laura Ferrari — Enzo's wife. Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey are also set to star in the film.

This is not the first time in recent years that Enzo Ferrari has been portrayed in a film. In James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari, Remo Girone played the famous racer.

Adam Driver has had an interesting few years since the recent Star Wars trilogy ended. He starred in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story (earning an Oscar nom along the way) in 2019 and White Noise last year. He also starred in a musical (Annette) and both of Ridley Scott's 2021 films, The Last Duel and House of Gucci. And then earlier this year, Driver played the lead role in 65, a dinosaur sci-fi thriller by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the writers behind A Quiet Place).

Michael Mann is 80 years old, but he has proven that age is just a number. While he hasn't directed a feature film since 2015, he is coming off writing a novel that served as a sequel to his iconic 1995 film, Heat.

Ferrari's synopsis, as provided in Deadline's report, reads: “Set during the summer of 1957, the pic finds ex-Formula 1 racer Enzo Ferrari in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgment of another. His drivers’ lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.”

Ferrari is scheduled to be released on December 25.