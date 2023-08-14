Former Baltimore Ravens star Michael Oher is petitioning a court order alleging that the Academy Award-winning film, “The Blindside,” of which he was the subject, was built on a lie that he was adopted by the Tuohy family, per ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher.

The retired offensive tackle says that he was “tricked” into signing over conservator rights to Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, which allowed them to profit off his story while he received nothing. Oher reportedly learned that he was not a legally adopted member of the family in February after having suspicions for a long time.

Now the Super Bowl 47 champion wants to be paid all the money he claims was unfairly taken from him by the Tennessee couple. “The Blind Side,” which launched a successful motivational and author career for Leigh Anne Tuohy, grossed more than $309 million.

Oher lived in severe poverty before being taken in by the Tuohys. He was an All-American at Ole Miss before his remarkable underdog story culminated at the NFL Draft. He celebrated with the people who were credited with helping him achieve his improbable dream. That joy has turned into bitterness, following the truths the 37-year-old has allegedly learned.

Leigh Anne Tuohy had said in the past that she only earned a flat rate for the film and that it was split amonstg the family, including Oher. The 2009 first-round pick claims he did not receive any compensation for the project he inspired, while the Tuohys and their two children received $250,000 each.

Any film based on a true story is bound to exercise some poetic license, but this revelation, if true, will ruin one of the most heartwarming sports tales in history.