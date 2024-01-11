Michigan basketball suspends star point guard Dug McDaniel for six road games.

On Wednesday, the Michigan basketball program oddly placed star point guard, Dug McDaniel, on a suspension for six road games. However, he is still allowed to play in home games in between. At first, it wasn't known why the Wolverines decided to give McDaniel this suspension, but head coach Juwan Howard hints at the reason why.

The news originally broke after Dug McDaniel posted about it on Instagram. It left everyone asking questions, as the Michigan basketball star didn't provide any context.

Dug McDaniel is suspended for the next six road games, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pLAFghfTiK — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 11, 2024

Eventually, Howard addressed the situation. The Michigan basketball head coach hinted at standards and potential academic struggles McDaniel is facing as the reason for his road game suspension, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

“We have very high standards within our program, culture and university. Serving as mentors, we need to set the standards and pathways for our young men to succeed. Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet. While I am disappointed, this is not something we take lightly. This is an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete.”

This is a brutal blow for the Wolverines. Their season is already on the rocks, as the program currently holds a 6-9 record. Losing Dug McDaniel for six road games could be detrimental for the Michigan basketball team to get back on track. But at the same time, McDaniel must get things in order to continue playing.

Dug McDaniel will serve his first game suspension on Thursday, as the Michigan basketball team takes on Maryland.