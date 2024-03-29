The Michigan basketball program is an upbeat mood after the hiring of Dusty May from Florida Atlantic basketball. May led the Owls to the Final Four in 2022-2023 and now Michigan basketball is hoping for better results. The Wolverines lost 18 of their final 20 games under former coach Juwan Howard and finished with their worst record in 107 seasons, adding to the urgency leading up to the 2024-2025 season.

Now, Coach May will be forced to contend with a decommitment as four-star forward Christian Anderson Jr. has announced his decommitment from the Ann Arbor based Big Ten basketball power.

The news comes during a fast and furious week that saw Michigan consult with former coach John Beilein about the May hire. May revealed the reasons why he decided to go with the Wolverines over Rick Pitino's former stomping grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

With the coaching search finished and done with, May can now focus on assembling a roster, which may be the toughest task of the offseason. He will likely have to do so without the services of the talented young forward Anderson Jr., according to the latest news update.

Anderson Jr. Decommits From Michigan 

Anderson Jr.'s father shared the news with ESPN of his son's intentions. Anderson Jr. averaged over 20 points per game last season on nearly 50% shooting from three-point range.

Anderson Jr. Latest on Long List of Michigan Basketball Departures

May has his work cut out for him this offseason considering the key players that have left Michigan basketball this offseason. Michigan basketball guard Dug McDaniel has announced he plans to transfer and visited the Texas Christian Horned Frogs recently. Star forward/center Tarris Reed Jr. was a prized Howard protege who announced he's visiting Kansas State.

Michigan basketball's roster is now in desperate need of an overhaul with the fall practice season still several months away.

May Begins Process of Rebuilding Michigan Basketball Team 

Dusty May and the Wolverines' press conference.
Dusty May and family. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday, May announced he has reached out to a list of four transfer portal targets including a familiar name from the Big Ten Conference. Any one of them could replace Christian Anderson Jr. this upcoming season.

The first is Connor Essegian, a Wisconsin Badgers guard whose scoring totals fell off precipitously from last season when he averaged 11.7 points per game. There is rumored mutual interest between Michigan basketball and Essegian, who averaged 3.2 points per game last season.

Vanderbilt freshman Jason Rivera is another possibility after a freshman season that saw him total 6.4 points per game. He's listed several programs including the Wolverines as teams he's heard from so far.

Belmont's Cade Tyson is another possibility to take Christian Anderson Jr.'s place this upcoming season. He averaged nearly 50% from three-point range last season for the Bruins.

Colorado basketball forward J'Vonne Hadley is another possibility for Michigan basketball. He averaged nearly 12 points per game last season for the Buffs as noted in a report from MaizeandBrew.com.

Hadley could become a key piece for the Wolverines as they prepare for life without their former coach, and Christian Anderson Jr., for that matter.