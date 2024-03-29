The Michigan basketball program is an upbeat mood after the hiring of Dusty May from Florida Atlantic basketball. May led the Owls to the Final Four in 2022-2023 and now Michigan basketball is hoping for better results. The Wolverines lost 18 of their final 20 games under former coach Juwan Howard and finished with their worst record in 107 seasons, adding to the urgency leading up to the 2024-2025 season.
Now, Coach May will be forced to contend with a decommitment as four-star forward Christian Anderson Jr. has announced his decommitment from the Ann Arbor based Big Ten basketball power.
The news comes during a fast and furious week that saw Michigan consult with former coach John Beilein about the May hire. May revealed the reasons why he decided to go with the Wolverines over Rick Pitino's former stomping grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.
With the coaching search finished and done with, May can now focus on assembling a roster, which may be the toughest task of the offseason. He will likely have to do so without the services of the talented young forward Anderson Jr., according to the latest news update.
Anderson Jr. Decommits From Michigan
Anderson Jr.'s father shared the news with ESPN of his son's intentions. Anderson Jr. averaged over 20 points per game last season on nearly 50% shooting from three-point range.
NEWS: Christian Anderson Jr. is decommitting from Michigan, his father told ESPN. The four-star 2024 recruit committed to Juwan Howard in 2021 and will reopen his recruitment after the coaching change in Ann Arbor. Averaged 20ppg shooting 49% for 3 at Oak Hill this season. pic.twitter.com/BSqWcQlTyf
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 29, 2024
Anderson Jr. Latest on Long List of Michigan Basketball Departures
May has his work cut out for him this offseason considering the key players that have left Michigan basketball this offseason. Michigan basketball guard Dug McDaniel has announced he plans to transfer and visited the Texas Christian Horned Frogs recently. Star forward/center Tarris Reed Jr. was a prized Howard protege who announced he's visiting Kansas State.
Michigan basketball's roster is now in desperate need of an overhaul with the fall practice season still several months away.
May Begins Process of Rebuilding Michigan Basketball Team
On Thursday, May announced he has reached out to a list of four transfer portal targets including a familiar name from the Big Ten Conference. Any one of them could replace Christian Anderson Jr. this upcoming season.
The first is Connor Essegian, a Wisconsin Badgers guard whose scoring totals fell off precipitously from last season when he averaged 11.7 points per game. There is rumored mutual interest between Michigan basketball and Essegian, who averaged 3.2 points per game last season.
Vanderbilt freshman Jason Rivera is another possibility after a freshman season that saw him total 6.4 points per game. He's listed several programs including the Wolverines as teams he's heard from so far.
Since entering the Portal, Vandy Freshman Jason Rivera Torres has heard from: @jasonriv23
⁃Virginia Tech
⁃Ole miss
⁃Michigan
⁃Fordham
⁃Mississippi St
⁃San Diego
⁃California
⁃Iowa State
⁃Iona
⁃Monmouth
⁃Providence
⁃Minnesota
⁃Maryland
⁃St Louis
⁃Columbia… pic.twitter.com/MBz91Eykzl
— PDT (@PDTScouting) March 27, 2024
Belmont's Cade Tyson is another possibility to take Christian Anderson Jr.'s place this upcoming season. He averaged nearly 50% from three-point range last season for the Bruins.
Updated list of schools who’ve been in Contact with @cade_tyson
Kansas
Villanova
Auburn
Michigan
Virginia
Arkansas
Florida
Miami
Indiana
Virginia Tech
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Nebraska
Notre Dame
BYU
Texas
Colorado
Oregon
Stanford
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Georgia Tech
Wisconsin
VCU… pic.twitter.com/SY7ZVgZvrZ
— Nick Jones (@CoachJonesMPB) March 28, 2024
Colorado basketball forward J'Vonne Hadley is another possibility for Michigan basketball. He averaged nearly 12 points per game last season for the Buffs as noted in a report from MaizeandBrew.com.
Hadley could become a key piece for the Wolverines as they prepare for life without their former coach, and Christian Anderson Jr., for that matter.
NEWS: Colorado transfer J’Vonne Hadley tells me he’s heard from these schools since hitting the portal:
Minnesota
Michigan
Michigan State
Nebraska
DePaul
Utah
UCLA
BYU
Iowa State
Texas A&M
Grand Canyon
Arkansas
Cal
Oregon State
Florida
Texas Tech
He averaged 11.6PPG,… pic.twitter.com/bSq0AlPSMH
— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 28, 2024