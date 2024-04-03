Dusty May is laying down the first brick of his Michigan basketball renovation project, but it does not come in the form of a player. He is set to make his first addition to the coaching staff, someone who Big 12 fans know well.
Former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. is expected to be an assistant for the Wolverines, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. This is quite a hire for May and the program, as they look to hit the ground running in Ann Arbor. With another credible person on the sidelines, Michigan is clearly dedicated to sparking a quick turnaround following a miserable 8-24 season.
Boynton is coming off his own rough campaign, however. The Cowboys went 12-20 this past season (4-14 in conference), losing their last six games. They cut ties with their HC following the Big 12 Tournament. Boynton amassed a record of 119-109 in his seven years at the helm and reached the Round of 32 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
If he helps May restore the Wolverines to their past glory, Boynton will be back in the mix for a head coaching job in no time. That mission begins on the recruiting trail, something that falls under his expertise.
Mike Boynton Jr. secured a commitment from Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and one of the lone bright spots on an abysmal Detroit Pistons team. His ability to connect with players will be a critical component of Michigan's retooling efforts.
Dusty May will trust in Boynton as well as his own instincts during this pivotal offseason.
Can Dusty May, Mike Boynton affect change right away?
Although there are those who do not believe the Conference USA Coach of the Year will achieve sustained success in a Power Five conference like the Big Ten, he undoubtedly earned this opportunity. May led Florida Atlantic to a suspense-filled Final Four run in 2023, instantly solidifying himself as a sought-after coaching candidate.
He stayed with the Owls for another year and proved that they could be a consistent force in the sport. There was some turbulence, especially at the end, but bringing the Boca Raton school to consecutive NCAA Tournaments is nothing short of spectacular. While the competition will be far more grueling in the expanding Big Ten, May now has an abundance of resources to shape his vision.
Having grown up in Indiana, he understands what drives the Midwest and this conference. Moreover, this man knows Michigan. May served as an assistant at Eastern Michigan almost 20 years ago in what was his first-ever NCAA coaching position. And now, everything has come full circle.
Of course, positive results are not the only thing this university is demanding of him. Juwan Howard enjoyed two fruitful March Madness trips but also drew some negative publicity to the team. Dusty May is going to do his best to get the country to fall in love with the program once again.
But the road back to relevancy is not always paved. He wants people on his staff who have navigated a few potholes, because the Wolverines definitely have. Mike Boynton Jr. faced his share of adversity and scrutiny at Oklahoma State and should hopefully be prepared for this next undertaking. May's first official decision could be an impactful one.