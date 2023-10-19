The Oklahoma State basketball program received a pretty hefty punishment due to an FBI investigation in college basketball corruption in 2017, and part of that punishment included a postseason ban in 2022. The Cowboys weren't able to participate in the NCAA Tournament because of it. Kansas basketball was also involved in the investigation, yet they found out their punishment recently, and it was much lighter than what Oklahoma State received, although many believe that the Cowboys violations were less serious. The Jayhawks will not have any postseason ban, and the light punishment angered the Oklahoma State basketball program as they feel like Kansas got off much easier than they did.

At this point, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is upset, but all he wants is an apology from the NCAA, and for them to admit that they messed up when punishing the Cowboys.

“My message was always, with what they are saying now, is that they did the wrong thing to us,” Mike Boynton said at Big 12 Media Days, according to an article from ESPN. “My only issue at this point is I still haven't heard anybody call and say, ‘You know what? We screwed up.' Accountability is a big deal to me. It's something I preach in our program every day. If somebody would call and just say, ‘You know what, Coach? I get it. We did the wrong thing. That shouldn't have happened. We can't change it but I want you to at least know we acknowledge that.' Because that's all that can be done at this point.”

While the results of the investigation into the Kansas basketball program did upset Oklahoma State, it's not like they want the players on Jayhawks to suffer like their players did. At this point, it's all about accountability. Boynton knows that those players don't deserve that, but he knows that his didn't either, and that's why he's angry.

“I don't want Kansas to be more severely punished,” Boynton continued. “I don't think the kids on their team deserve to be banned from the postseason, either. They didn't have anything to do with what happened before, either. Neither did the kids at LSU or Arizona. But none of them have been [banned from the postseason]. We were. That was the unfortunate part.”

The college basketball season is right around the corner, and this topic will likely still be a talking point throughout the season, especially when the Cowboys and Jayhawks meet up during conference play.