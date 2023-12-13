Juwan Howard's recent altercation with the Michigan strength coach is not a good look.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Michigan basketball team and head coach Juwan Howard so far this year. The college basketball season has only been going on for a month, but things aren't looking great for the Wolverines. There was recently a piece of fakes news that went around on Twitter saying that Howard was stepping down as head coach. That wasn't true, but that was said after rumors began to spread about Howard and an altercation that he got into with the Michigan strength coach Jon Sanderson. That actually did happen.

The school is currently looking into the situation, but it doesn't look good for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team. Jeff Goodman, a well-known basketball analyst, recently appeared on the Field of 68 podcast to discuss what happened, and he also wrote an article about it. Here is how he described the situation.

“According to a source, the alleged incident began when Howard’s son, Jace, a junior guard on the team, made comments to a trainer that Sanderson found to be disrespectful and crossing the line,” Goodman wrote in the article. “‘[Jace] was just frustrated at the trainer because he’s been hurt for months,' the source said. Sanderson then, according to the source, made a comment that took a shot at the culture of the Wolverines’ program. Upon hearing that comment, Juwan Howard became incensed and got in Sanderson’s face. The source described the incident as ‘more of a heated verbal altercation.'”

“Jace Howard lost his cool on a trainer. John Sanderson heard it, and said something like, “That’s why the culture is what it is around here.” Juwan heard that, and then went nose-to-nose with Sanderson"@GoodmanHoops on the LATEST at Michigan:https://t.co/qQsDrKOlOT pic.twitter.com/MFoptsYx8s — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 13, 2023

That doesn't sound good for Michigan, especially given Howard's history. He was suspended for five games in 2022 after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the face after the game. He was also ejected from a game in 2021 against Maryland because of an altercation with Mark Turgeon.

On top of the incident, the Wolverines also just haven't looked good on the court this season. Michigan suffered a home loss against Long Beach State a couple of weeks ago, and they are currently 5-5. The Wolverines are back on action on Saturday at home against Eastern Michigan.

It's unclear what the result of this altercation will be for Howard, but that mixed with the fact that Michigan doesn't look good on the court is not a good recipe for him.