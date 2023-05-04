Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Michigan Basketball star Hunter Dickinson is expected to make his NCAA transfer portal decision on Thursday — but the 22-year-old took the time to share a heartfelt message with the Wolverines before making his final decision.

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is an extraordinary difficult process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future,” Dickinson wrote in a late-night social media post on Wednesday.

“I’ve grown and learned so much in my 3 years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it’s time for me to move on. Before I announce tomorrow where I will be attending next year, I wanted to take the time to say thank you…I really felt like a part of the community and like Ann Arbor was my second home.”

The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder helped guide the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2021 and 2022, where they reached the Sweet 16 in both years. The team advanced to the Elite 8 in ’21.

The Virginia native averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 boards per game, and finishes as the sixth player in program history to accumulate 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks, earning him All-American distinctions as a freshman.

“No matter where I decide to go, after I get my degree in the summer I will always think of myself as a Michigan man,” the 22-year-old finished. “I know the decision to transfer came as a shock, and I hope that with time you can come to understand why I chose to do it.”

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson is expected to make his transfer decision sometime on Thursday.