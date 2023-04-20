Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former Michigan Basketball center Hunter Dickinson will be taking a visit to Kentucky from April 23-25, according to a Thursday tweet from 247Sports National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham.

“Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 transfer in the portal, will visit Kentucky April 23-25, a source tells @247SportsPortal,” wrote Branham.

Kentucky had a Zoom meeting with Dickinson earlier this month. He had two unofficial visits planned with Georgetown and Maryland, with the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program also “heavy in pursuit,” according to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Hunter Dickinson, a former 4-star recruit out of Hyattsville, Maryland, chose Michigan over offers from Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa and Maryland, among others, according to 247Sports. He headlined a 2020 class that featured two other 4-star recruits and two transfers, including guard Chaundee Brown from Wake Forest.

Dickinson led a Wolverines team that went 18-16 overall and 11-9 against conference opponents in points, rebounds and blocks per game during the 2022-23 season. His 1.5 assists per game put him in fifth place on the team behind guards Jett Howard, Jaelin Llewellyn and Kobe Bufkin.

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe declared for the 2023 NBA draft while keeping his college eligibility. He averaged 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds and one block per game last season for Kentucky during the 2022-23 season.

“First, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me,” Tshiebwe wrote in an April Twitter post. “It has been amazing to see the many blessings he has shown me through my time at the University of Kentucky.

“I would like to thank my family and everyone who has supported me over the years while working towards my dream. I would also like to thank Coach Calipari and the coaching staff for believing in a kid from the Congo, as well as my teammates for standing beside me and fighting every day.”