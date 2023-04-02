Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Michigan Basketball sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“I have enormous respect for the game of basketball and an equal appreciation to my village who constantly sacrifices,” Bufkin wrote in a Sunday post on Instagram. “I want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, to my lifelong teammates, and coaches and trainers over the years.

“As a result of our collective dedication, I was able to fulfill my dream of attending and representing the University of Michigan.”

A former four-star recruit out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bufkin chose Michigan over offers from Michigan State, Northwestern, TCU, Missouri and DePaul when he enrolled with the Wolverines in 2021, according to 247Sports.

The McDonald’s All-American guard scored 14 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds and dished 2.9 assists per game in 33 starts during his second year with the Wolverines, taking third place on a Michigan team that went 18-16 overall and earned an 11-9 record against conference opponents.

Kobe Bufkin missed the final game of the season at Vanderbilt after he suffered an ankle injury in the final practice before leaving for Nashville, according to the team’s website. Michigan would fall in a 66-65 loss to the Commodores. Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence dropped 24 points, countering the 21 scored by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson entered the transfer portal on Friday, ending a three-year career with the Wolverines that saw him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2023, according to ESPN.

“Today is bittersweet. While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement, via ESPN. “This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime.