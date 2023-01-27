Michigan football entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team managed to return to the College Football Playoff after a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, the Wolverines once again failed to advance past the semifinals as they lost to the surprising TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.

With back-to-back losses in the CFP, Michigan is not far from reaching the national championship game. Still, the consecutive failures might have burned fans’ patience. Also, with some key players set to depart, things won’t get easier for the Michigan Wolverines.

Because of that, the 2023 recruiting class gains even more importance. Those new additions will not only have the pressure of playing for a big school but will have to step up and lead the team further than previous classes.

So far, the Wolverines have the No. 18 recruiting class in 2023. For comparison, it is behind Ohio State (4) and Penn State (14). Both teams are not only Big Ten opponents but are also in the East Division with Michigan. This means that to achieve the conference title game, the Wolverines need to be better than those two, including in recruiting.

With that being said, here are the biggest recruiting needs for Michigan football before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Defensive Line

One of the biggest reasons for Michigan’s strong regular season in both 2021 and 2022 has been its defense. This past season, the team held others to 292.1 total yards of offense per game, good for No. 6 in the nation. Additionally, Michigan had the seventh-best rushing defense in FBS with 97.9 yards allowed.

Notably, the Wolverines held opponents to less than 20 points in 10 opportunities, winning all of them. They also held the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to just 23 points in their rivalry encounter. With a 45-23 victory, the Wolverines secured a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and were in a comfortable spot to make it to the CFP.

Unfortunately for them, they will be missing a very important player in 2023. DT Mazi Smith announced he will declare to the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle appeared in 37 games for the Wolverines, starting in 27 of them. In three seasons, he recorded 89 total tackles with 39 being solo. He also had three pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022, he earned First-team All-Big Ten honors.

Combining the departures in the unit, especially Smith, Michigan should focus on bringing more quality defensive linemen. While the team did bring some defenders via the transfer portal, most of them have already utilized some of their eligibility. This means that they could have at most a year or two with the Wolverines. So, Michigan should still go after younger linemen to already prepare for the future.

Tight End

Another unit that is suffering major losses is the receiving group. More specifically, the team will be without many of its tight ends moving forward.

The biggest name on that list is Luke Schoonmaker. The fifth-year senior has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after having a career season with the Wolverines. He had 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 11.9 yards per catch. Additionally, Schoonmaker played an important role as a blocker for Blake Corum’s 18-touchdown year with 1,463 yards.

Michigan will also be without team captain Erick All in 2023. The tight end announced in December that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal as it was time for him to “move on.”

“I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected,” All said on Twitter. “Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family.”

In 2021, his best year as a Wolverine, All had 38 catches for 437 yards and two scores. He would appear in just three games in 2022 due to a back injury that required surgery. He has since committed to Iowa.

To make matters worse, the team will also lose one of its backups. Sophomore Louis Hansen appeared in just three games in his two years with the program but was set to be one of the replacements for Schoonmaker and All. Hansen will now play for the UConn Huskies.

Following the Early Signing Day last month, the Wolverines have yet to bring a new tight end. The team did secure three-star transfer AJ Barner out of Indiana in the transfer portal. He has two seasons left in his collegiate eligibility. The problem is that Barner dealt with a foot injury in 2022, causing him to miss big games, including against Michigan.

So, considering all departures, Barner’s injury history and lack of tight ends on Early Signing Day, Michigan should address the position on National Signing Day.