Donovan Edwards has been with the Michigan football team since 2021, and he has been in a backup role for his entire career. Edwards handled the majority of the load at the end of the 2022 season when Blake Corum was injured, but other than that, he has patiently waited for his turn to be the guy. Still, Edwards has already made enough huge plays in his career to make him a Michigan legend. He will have a bigger role with the Wolverines this year and there will be more opportunities to make his mark. Edwards is ready.

Last season wasn't easy for Donovan Edwards. After the way he played to close out the 2022 season, people were expecting big things out of Edwards last year. Unfortunately, it was a quiet year for the most part. Edwards went through a lot of adversity, and he has been vocal about his mental health struggles from the season. He has grown a lot, and he is ready for the big role that he will have this season.

“I think through all the adversity, the emotional and mental struggles that I've had the past three years and being able to overcome it, I believe that I'm ready,” Edwards said, according to an article from CBS Sports. “I've been able to show glimpses of being a lead guy.”

Sherrone Moore has seen the growth from Donovan Edwards

Sherrone Moore is now the head coach of the Michigan football team, and he has always worked closely with Donovan Edwards as he was the offensive coordinator before taking over for Jim Harbaugh. Moore has been around Edwards since he was a recruit, and while some things haven't changed since then, he has also seen a lot of growth.

“He's the same energetic person he's been since I saw him in high school, walking the hallways, dapping everybody up, smiling and laughing and on the field making the plays,” Sherrone Moore said. “He's just become more mature, really grown into his spirituality and his faith. That's probably the biggest thing. He's always been a leader, but now he's a leader of men in college and has really done a good job of that.”

This is a big season for Edwards. He is the cover athlete on the EA Sports College Football 2025 video game, and all eyes of the college football world will be on him. It will be exciting to see him as the starter for the Michigan football team.