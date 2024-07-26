The Michigan football team is going to look very different this year, especially on offense. The Wolverines lost 10 out of 11 starters from last year on that side of the ball. However, the good news is that their one returner is tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland was one of the best players on the offense last year, and he will likely end up being a first round pick next spring. Having Loveland back is huge for the Wolverines, and he should be able to have a big year.

Colston Loveland is an extremely polished player as he has excelled in the passing game and running game since he joined the Michigan football team. Everyone knows that the Wolverines love to run the football, so their TEs have to be good blockers. Loveland is an all around star.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore talked about Loveland during Big Ten Media Days this week, and he compared him to one of the best NFL TEs of all time: Travis Kelce.

“Have you ever heard of Travis Kelce?,” Sherrone Moore asked, according to an article from On3. “That’s what you’re looking at [with Loveland]. That dude’s an animal. He’s an absolute animal and the guy just works. He reminds me of Blake [Corum] in that we had to stop Blake from doing extra work like Colson does. ‘You can’t do that much. You have to stop. You got to hold out.’ The sky is the limit for him. [He’s improved] everything. Run game, looks like a receiver when he’s running routes. It’s going to be awesome to watch him.”

Michigan football fans will love to hear that. Loveland was a fan favorite last season, and he is going to be one of the most important players on the team this season.

Colston Loveland had a big 2023 season

Last season was a big one for Colston Loveland as he finished the year with 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. He made numerous big plays throughout the year, including one of the biggest of the season in the national championship game. Loveland showed last year that he is going to be a great NFL TE.

This season, Loveland wants to be able to continue to improve his stock. As the most experienced guy on the Michigan football offense, he should have a lot of opportunities to do so. The TE position is one that Michigan will always utilize often, so Loveland is going to get a lot of action in 2024.