Los Angeles interviewed Harbaugh's former offensive coordinator from their Stanford days.

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for their next head coach, and after interviewing Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, the team has now spoken with Harbaugh's offensive coordinator from when he was head coach at Stanford.

The Chargers have completed an interview with former Stanford offensive coordinator and head coach David Shaw, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Chargers completed an interview with David Shaw for their head coaching job. They’re now in compliance with the Rooney Rule.”

Shaw shockingly resigned from the Stanford Cardinal in Nov. 2022 after a successful 11-year run replacing Harbaugh as head coach. Shaw immediately found success with Stanford. Under his tutelage, the Cardinal went 96-54, with the team winning multiple Pac-12 and Rose Bowl titles. Shaw was also widely recognized as one of the best coaches in the country.

It was another disappointing year for the Chargers, who struggled to a 5-12 record. Their ineptitude resulted in head coach Brandon Staley getting fired midway through the season. Harbaugh could be a guy who ushers in change to a Los Angeles locker room that clearly needs it. Despite that seemingly quick turnaround, both the Chargers and Harbaugh aren't going to rush to any decisions when it comes to their future.

Should Harbaugh make the jump to the NFL, he would be one of the most sought-after head coaches in this cycle, whether for the Chargers or another team. Harbaugh has enjoyed success at both the professional and collegiate level, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl back in 2012 and just won a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines earlier this month.