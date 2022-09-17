Blake Corum puts Michigan Wolverines fans on notice after tying TD record

When the Michigan Wolverines took the field against UConn, they were expected to win. No offense to the Huskies, who have multiple players in the NFL and still field one of the best women’s basketball teams in the nation, but the Wolverines were near-universally predicted to leave Week 3 with a 3-0 record, and few even expected the game to be close.

What fans didn’t expect to see, however, was Blake Corum, the junior running back out of Marshall, Virginia, run for five(!) rushing touchdowns on the way to that commanding 59-0 victory. That’s right, while Corum only ran the ball 12 times, and recorded just 72 yards from scrimmage, which led all players on the ground but isn’t exactly an all-time performance, his ability to get some push, find his holes, and ultimately put points on the board was on full display in a near-unprecedented feat in the program’s history.

According to CBS Sports, Corum is now one of just three Michigan players in program history with at least five rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining former teammate Hassan Haskins, who accomplished the feat in 2021.

Hmm… how did things work out for Haskins? Oh yeah, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans. Could a similar fate be in Corum’s future?

When asked about his performance post-game, Corum kept things simple. “I don’t know how good we are,” Corum told reporters, including Austin Meek of The Athletic. “I feel like we look good. We haven’t faced adversity.”

Fortunately for Corum, Michigan will face adversity soon enough, as they’ll begin their Big 10 schedule and will be playing Penn State and Michigan State back-to-back before they know it.

Blake Corum is the third Michigan player EVER to have 5 rushing TDs in a single-game 🤯 ⭐️The last Wolverine to do so was Hassan Haskins in 2021@UMichFootball | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r91N01Dtp9 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 17, 2022